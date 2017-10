"2 packs of Virginia Slims, and a cold pop. Bring my change back. Signed, Dionne." pic.twitter.com/lDE1xFE5fk — dejon. (@_Chickenist) October 2, 2017

O.J. Got Free & Shattered The Internet

The whole entire world is in shambles, but hey, at least the Juice is officially loose after serving 9 years in prison (for stealing his own property) that ended with a very lowkey release and never-ending hysteria across the internet.

“oj simpson has been freed on parole and looks forward to spending time with his children”

khloé k: pic.twitter.com/lLBSR4EUCw — j ✨ (@idealising) October 1, 2017

