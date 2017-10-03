Lil Wayne Skips South Carolina Concert Because He Wasn’t Feeling Going Through Security Check

Lil Wayne Skips Show Because He Wouldn’t Go Through Security Check

Apparently, Lil Wayne doesn’t “do” security check. At least he didn’t plan on doing so for his recent appearance in South Carolina.

Wayne was supposed to appear at the 2nd Annual Fall Ball, featuring Cardi B, 2 Chainz and Tory Lanes, but because he reportedly refused the mandatory security sweep, he wasn’t permitted in the arena.

Reps for the Colonial Life Arena released the following statement on their website:

“While we regret the artist’s decision not to perform, Colonial Life Arena is not willing to bypass its security standards and jeopardize the safety of its patrons, performers or staff members.”

And according to US Weekly, patrons aren’t even eligible for refunds over the incident…since Wayne wasn’t the headliner.

Smh. We wonder what Wayne had on him that he didn’t feel like security needed to see? Or maybe it was just the principle…who knows.

Getty/WENN