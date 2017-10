Queen Thicky Bey Runs The World

Queen Thicky Tiddayonce has her foot on ALL our necks and refuses to let us breathe with her world-stopping curves so it’s only right that we celebrate her yammy deliciousness AGAIN because WHY NOT???

Aunt Bey thicker than a stack of wet laundry. SKILP pic.twitter.com/8neupRCvBC — Fam'ron Giles (@IAMKRIS24) September 30, 2017

Hit the flip for another very necessary thicky Tiddayonce celebration.