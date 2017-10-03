Mild and Hendog! The Funniest Reactions To Shannon Sharpe Giving Us The Blackest Moment In TV History
- By Bossip Staff
Shannon Sharpe For President
He did it again. Shannon Sharpe acted an entire donkey yesterday morning on his show Undisputed with Skip Bayless. How did he do it this time? By bringing a black n’ mild out and talking about that Hen Dawg! Underrated aspect is him saying his eyes are going to be yellow like Michael Jordan’s.
Somewhere Jason Whitlock is at a Golden Corral confused that you can be successful AND black as hell at the same damn time. Poor Whitty. Anyway, shout out to Shannon. Nothing but respect for our President. Peep the reactions.
