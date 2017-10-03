You’re Not His Type: Blac Chyna’s Mom Throws Her Poon Parcel At O.J Simpson

Tokyo Toni Thirsts Over O.J. Simpson

That fresh jail smell on Orenthal is driving Tokyo Toni WILD, apparently. Blac Chyna’s decrepit-ish mother took to one of her several IG accounts to shoot her best shot at OJ Simpson. The man was just released from prison after 9 years of time for a botched robbery. But, that doesn’t matter she says, she did her “time” too. Also, let’s not ignore the fact that’s he’s connected to the Kardashian clan. That must really make Toni’s poon go thump thump.

Take a look:

She cooks, she cleans and she don’t smell like onion rings. We get it Toni! She spilled out her whole resume and her “number”. Tokyo has several IG accounts according to our sources where she deactivates and changes the names on the account (she also begs people for donations to be accepted), so the page and post has since disappeared. SMH.

Do you think O.J. is even caring about the air Tokyo Toni is breathing? Ho sit down.