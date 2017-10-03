RHOA Rumor Control: Was Porsha Williams Sent Packing For Trying To Beat The Brakes Off Marlo Hampton?

Where is Andy???

Porsha Williams Accused Of Trying To Attack Marlo Hampton

Another day, another bit of RHOA drama. Rumors are currently swirling that things reached a fever pitch between two of the show’s stars while on an exotic vacay.

The ladies of season 10 are currently vacationing in Barcelona and according to LoveBScott, things almost turned physical between Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton.

A source told the website that the two got into an argument and things escalated when Porsha pointed an object in Marlo’s face. (Kenya taught her?)

Marlo then allegedly snatched the object from Porsha, which prompted her to LUNGE in Marlo’s direction before security snatched her up and restrained her.

Now here’s where things get fishy, according to B. Scott producers sent Porsha packing for Atlanta because of the incident—but Porsha’s telling a different story.

