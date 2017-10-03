Do You Believe Her? Joseline Hernandez Says She Hasn’t Had A “C*ck” In Over A Year! [Video]

Tune in Every Wednesday at 7pm-9pm Street Sweeper Radio! You never know who's gonna stop by!! Shout out to @joseline for coming through!! Sparking the room up!! @ashleeray @crisanamariyah
A post shared by Shade45 (@shade45) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT
Tune in Every Wednesday at 7pm-9pm Street Sweeper Radio! You never know who's gonna stop by!! Shout out to @joseline for coming through!! Sparking the room up!! @ashleeray @crisanamariyah
A post shared by Shade45 (@shade45) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT
Who believes Joseline?