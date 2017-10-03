Bye Bye Norwegian Guy: Tyra Banks And Baby Daddy Erik Asla’s Swirl Has Gone Sour

Tyra Banks Calls It Quits With Boyfriend Erik Asla

It’s a wrap on Tyra Banks’ relationship with Erik Asla, the photographer who fathered her son York.

According to Page Six reports, the pair have called it quits after five years, with Asla moving out of their LA mansion.

The pair were rumored to have hit a rocky patch after the birth of their son York Banks Asla, who was born via surrogate in January 2016. Banks was also helping Asla raise his daughters from a previous relationship.

A source close to the “America’s Got Talent” host told Page Six:

“It came drama-free and they’re co-parenting their young son.” The source said the pair remain friends, and Banks continues to work with Asla professionally. “He is slated to shoot the photos for the opening credits of . . . the upcoming ‘America’s Next Top Model,’” said the insider. Banks is returning to the long-running modeling reality competition after a hiatus. Asla has shot for Allure, Harper’s Bazaar and German Vogue. He met Banks when he was a guest on the Norwegian version of “America’s Next Top Model.” Amid the breakup, she also put her Battery Park City apartment on the market for $17.5 million in May. Reps declined to comment.

Tyra has had it rough in the relationship department. Who do you think would make a good match for her? Do you think she’ll go back to black?