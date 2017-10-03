Bodak Boo’d Up: Cardi B And Offset Bring Their Hood Lovin’ To The TRL Re-Launch

- By Bossip Staff
Migos and Cardi B depart MTV Studios after making an appearance on the debut episode of "TRL Reboot" in New York City. Cardi B and Offset


Demis Maryannakis / Splash News

Migos, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran And DJ Khaled Make Appearances For Debut Episode Of TRL

In case you didn’t already know, TRL is bizzack in full effect on MTV in Times Square. Migos, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and DJ Khaled were all in attendance for the debut episode of TRL Reboot.

Migos MTV TRL kicks off Times Square Takeover show in New York City.

Bardi & Freakazode

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Looks like Cardi and her boo Offset headed out for a fancy meal after the show. Aren’t they cute? Hit the flip for more photos

DJ Khaled MTV TRL kicks off Times Square Takeover show in New York City.

You know wherever Khaled goes, so does Asahd and his mommy.

MTV TRL kicks off Times Square Takeover show in New York City. Nicole Tuck, Asahd Khaled

Precious riiight?

