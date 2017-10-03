Bodak Boo’d Up: Cardi B And Offset Bring Their Hood Lovin’ To The TRL Re-Launch
- By Bossip Staff
Migos, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran And DJ Khaled Make Appearances For Debut Episode Of TRL
In case you didn’t already know, TRL is bizzack in full effect on MTV in Times Square. Migos, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and DJ Khaled were all in attendance for the debut episode of TRL Reboot.
Looks like Cardi and her boo Offset headed out for a fancy meal after the show. Aren’t they cute? Hit the flip for more photos
You know wherever Khaled goes, so does Asahd and his mommy.
Precious riiight?
