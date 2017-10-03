Jesus Take The Wheel: Brazilian Woman Shot Dead By Neighbor While She Filmed

Murdered Woman Films Moment Neighbor Shoots Her In The Face

So sad.

A Brazilian woman filmed an argument with a male neighbor and the things went completely horrific. 22-year-old Willyene Mathias Siqueira is the woman holding the cell phone while her neighbor vents and paces to get his gun. The young lady is heard pleading with the man in grainy footage before he pulls a gun out of his pants. The phone drops and she screams.

According to the Daily Star, Willyene died in hospital four days after she was shot twice in the face in Santana de Cataguases, Brazil. The person accused of her murder is said to be a 40-year-old man who lives in the same neighborhood.The suspect fled immediately after the shooting, but was arrested by the Military Police at his home a short time later.

*Graphic Footage Below*

The video is really disturbing, although you don’t see her injuries, you hear her screams. Scroll below and watch with caution if you choose to.