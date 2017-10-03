Hell Awaits: Houston Criminal Decapitates Mother And Stabs Father After They Post His Bail

Image via Houston Police Department

Houston Man Decapitates Mother And Stabs Father

Kyriakos Georghiou is a piece of sh!t, let’s get that out the way from the jump.

According to DailyMail, the Houston resident was arrested back in April for punching his 76-year-old mother in the face which lead to the cops putting a restraining order on him.

STILL, his parents posted a $10,000 bail for his bum azz last month. Yesterday, this psycho allegedly went to his folks’ crib and began to stab his mother multiple times. When his father tried to protect his wife, Georghiou stabbed him in the face and chest.

After stabbing his father Georghiou left the home and his father went to seek help, Georghiou then came BACK to the house and stabbed his mother so many times that he severed her head from her body.

Kyriakos Georghiou is being charged with murder and aggravated assault on a family member.