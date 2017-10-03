Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood: Fizz’s B2K Reunion Excites And Hazel’s “Run L.A.” Got Dragged

B2K Reunion And Hazel E. Draggings

Love & Hip-Hop is back and you know what that means: dragging galore. But it wasn’t all bad. Fizz said he wanted to bring back B2K and the Twitter crowd went wild. Who knew that B2K had that many fans still. But it wasn’t all roses and happiness. Hazel was still getting roasted and dragged across the internet for her insistence that she runs LA.

Poor baby. So take a look at the drag and happies. Love & Hip-Hop is the best.