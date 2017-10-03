Terry Crews Talks Working Security For Ice Cube On ‘Desus & Mero’ [Video]

Terry Crews Talks About His New Film on Desus & Mero

Desus & Mero‘s latest guest is one of the stars of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Terry Crews. He covers his life from his former career in the NFL to being an actor today. His first gig when he was trying to get into the industry was being a security guard standing outside of Ice Cube’s trailer for Next Friday, and the rest is history.

This behind-the-scenes look at Terry’s life shows just how much he’s worked to get where he is today. He talks about getting an art scholarship in school, his workout regimen, and wanting to get buff after seeing his dad hit his mother when he was 5-year-old.