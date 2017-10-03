No Isht: White Men Have Committed More Mass Shootings Than Any Other Group

No surprise here…

Study Shows That White Men Have Committed More Mass Shootings Than Any Other Group

A new study is confirming the obvious; white men have committed mass shootings at a disproportionate level.

Statistics show that since 1982, the majority of mass shootings — 54 percent — were committed by white men, according to data from Mother Jones reports NewsWeek.

The average age for most mass shooters was 35 and other research suggests white men commit mass shootings out of a sense of entitlement. Newsweek notes that James Holmes, the Aurora, Colorado shooter, had failed out of his PhD program and Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof was unemployed.

The date also suggests that black people were the second largest perpetrators of mass shootings based on ethnic background, but only accounted for roughly 16 percent of the total incidents during the same time period.

Are you surprised by the data?