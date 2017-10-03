LaVar Ball Is Pulling His Son LaMelo Out Of Chino Hills To Home School And Train Him

LaVar Ball Is Pulling His Son Out Of School To Train Him

LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the Ball family who have starred at Chino Hills in California, is leaving the school, according to his father. LaVar Ball told ESPN on Monday that he was pulling LaMelo out of school and will train him himself in the hopes of creating “the best basketball player ever.”

“I’m not dealing with the coach over there….I don’t want no distractions on Melo. So therefore I’m going to homeschool him and make him the best basketball player ever.”

“It’s a new coach and I don’t like him one bit. He’s on track for UCLA, but he doesn’t have to be dealing with those knuckleheads. I’m not letting them mess with his head anymore.”

LaMelo is a junior in high school now, so LaCar’s plans to homeschool him will span over the next 2 years.