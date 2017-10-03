Tender Trapper: Future Denies His Dirty Dog Identity “I’m The Most Caring, Loving Person”
Future Says His Dirty Dog Image Is The Biggest Misconception About Him
We’re a little late, but we couldn’t miss an opportunity to highlight Future’s recent September cover story with Flaunt Magazine where Jericho Brown waxes poetic about the Atlanta rapper, diving deep into his gritty childhood as well as his evolution into one of the most successful soundsmiths of modern music. Here’s our favorite quote from the interview:
What are the misconceptions that come with being Future? He offers this, looking straight at me:
“That I’m just some kind of dude that, if I’m in a relationship, that I’m a cheater, that I just dog women out. It comes from just the image. Certain things I don’t speak on, but it’s not true. That’s the part of me that has to suffer sometimes. But I feel like in due time people will understand I’m the most caring, loving person they’ll probably ever meet.”
Wow. Were you expecting that? We knew it had to be something with all the baby mamas and lady loves…
Here’s another quote from the interview
“I just always felt as a kid that I was built for greatness. Not for greatness, but for something special. Something that was unique. Ever since I was a kid, I always moved in a unique way. Even if I did something bad that was out of the way, I felt like it wasn’t who I was at the time. It was just something I had to go through, something I had to experience.” – @Future in the cover story for our Eternal Issue. Give the full piece and Flaunt Film a read and watch on Flaunt.com now. Link in our bio! Photographer: @ioulex Stylist: @rikawatanabe318 Style Associate: @bobbywesley Groomer: Nicole Williams Production Assistant: @katiriap_ CREDITS Look 1: @FEAROFGOD jacket, @GIVENCHYofficial t-shirt, and @CARTIER sunglasses. Look 2: @louisvuitton coat, @ovadiaandsons track suit and @cartier sunglasses Look 3: @rafsimons coat and vest, @off____white C/O @virgilabloh pants, and @thombrowneny sunglasses. #future #futurehendrix #freebandz #flaunteternal #flauntmagazine #trapmusic #hndrxx #atlanta #atl
And while we are on the topic, please send a prayer up for Nayvadius, who recently lost his longtime engineer Seth Firkins.
Hit the flip for his dedication posts
I always gave racism a cold shoulder because my real brother Is a white guy by the name of Seth Firkins. I got a call saying u died in your sleep? First thing came to my mind is, why are you sleep at 5am? That's when we record our best shit & I tell u "don't" fall asleep we got more work to do.. but somethin told me I should've been at home recording for some reason. I was saying this in my head, then bad news beat me home! I love u beyond this post, I will cherish u forever big bro, I just wish u would've text me & told me u was going to sleep and i wasn't going to be able to wake u up this time…the family will miss u 1000%!! No kap in my game kid, rest well my brother. Rest well. 🦅