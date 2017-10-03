Tender Trapper: Future Denies His Dirty Dog Identity “I’m The Most Caring, Loving Person”

Future Says His Dirty Dog Image Is The Biggest Misconception About Him

We’re a little late, but we couldn’t miss an opportunity to highlight Future’s recent September cover story with Flaunt Magazine where Jericho Brown waxes poetic about the Atlanta rapper, diving deep into his gritty childhood as well as his evolution into one of the most successful soundsmiths of modern music. Here’s our favorite quote from the interview:

What are the misconceptions that come with being Future? He offers this, looking straight at me:

“That I’m just some kind of dude that, if I’m in a relationship, that I’m a cheater, that I just dog women out. It comes from just the image. Certain things I don’t speak on, but it’s not true. That’s the part of me that has to suffer sometimes. But I feel like in due time people will understand I’m the most caring, loving person they’ll probably ever meet.”

Wow. Were you expecting that? We knew it had to be something with all the baby mamas and lady loves…

Here's another quote from the interview

And while we are on the topic, please send a prayer up for Nayvadius, who recently lost his longtime engineer Seth Firkins.

