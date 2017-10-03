Feeling This Get Up? Tamar Braxton Says She Fired A Stylist For Roasting Her $40 Forever 21 Fit
Tamar Braxton may be stylish but she’s also all about saving some coins.
The songstress who’s currently doing press for her Bluebird of Happiness album recently sat down with ESSENCE to chat about the project while wearing a cute camo print jumpsuit that apparently came from Forever 21.
Unbeknownst to fans however, there was some drama behind the scenes over the outfit and it actually caused TayTay to give someone a pink slip.
“The stylist today tried to make me feel “less than” because he didn’t agree that I should wear @forever21,” wrote Tamara on Instagram. “Well.. I FIRED him because NO ONE should make you feel “less than” because you have on a $40 outfit!! How AWFUL!! 😰..so my clothes make me?!🤔.. NEVER!!”
The stylist today tried to make me feel "less than" because he didn't agree that I should wear @forever21..well.. I FIRED him because NO ONE should make you feel "less than" because you have on a $40 outfit!! How AWFUL!! 😰..so my clothes make me?!🤔.. NEVER!!!… Be confident in WHATEVER u have….Wear, are, and CHOOSE to be or afford!! You BETTER walk in confidence no matter what shape, size, or financial situation!! You are AMAZING and don't let ANYONE bully you into spending what you have.. or NOT.. it doesn't make you ANY LESS FABULOUS!! You make the clothes!! Your SPIRIT makes you!! EMBRACE YOU!! YOU ARE PERFECT!! NO MATTER WHAT!! #LOVEYOU thank you @fashionbombdaily for posting AND knowing that's it's about THE GIRL!! #bluebirdofhappiness🐦💙
WELP!
Tamartians are now flooding her with complimentary messages about her thrifty terrificness.
“Would have never known, you make it look expensive!” wrote one.
“Chileeeee🙄🙄….SHE SLAYED!!.✨💅🏽 bye foo✋🏽,” added another.
YOU tell us; are you feeling Tamar’s Forever 21 fit???
