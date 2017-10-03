Feeling This Get Up? Tamar Braxton Says She Fired A Stylist For Roasting Her $40 Forever 21 Fit

Hate it or love it?!

Tamar Braxton Explains Firing Stylist Over $40 Outfit

Tamar Braxton may be stylish but she’s also all about saving some coins.

The songstress who’s currently doing press for her Bluebird of Happiness album recently sat down with ESSENCE to chat about the project while wearing a cute camo print jumpsuit that apparently came from Forever 21.

Thanks @Essence for everything ALWAYS 💙🐦 #BlueBirdOfHappinessoutNOW A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Unbeknownst to fans however, there was some drama behind the scenes over the outfit and it actually caused TayTay to give someone a pink slip.

“The stylist today tried to make me feel “less than” because he didn’t agree that I should wear @forever21,” wrote Tamara on Instagram. “Well.. I FIRED him because NO ONE should make you feel “less than” because you have on a $40 outfit!! How AWFUL!! 😰..so my clothes make me?!🤔.. NEVER!!”

WELP!

Tamartians are now flooding her with complimentary messages about her thrifty terrificness.

“Would have never known, you make it look expensive!” wrote one.

“Chileeeee🙄🙄….SHE SLAYED!!.✨💅🏽 bye foo✋🏽,” added another.

YOU tell us; are you feeling Tamar’s Forever 21 fit???