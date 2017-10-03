Trevor Noah’s Memoir Wins Thurber Prize for American Humor

Trevor Noah’s Getting An Award For Being Funny

Comedian and host Trevor Noah has won an award honoring his comedic achievements from being in the spotlight for the past few years.

“The Daily Show” host’s memoir “Born a Crime” has won the Thurber Prize for American Humor. Prize officials made the announcement Monday night. Judges chose Noah’s reflections on growing up in South Africa over two novels, Ken Pisani’s “Amp’d” and Aaron Thier’s “Mr. Eternity.” Noah will be given $5,000 and a crystal plaque to commemorate the honor.