Trevor Noah’s Memoir Wins Thurber Prize for American Humor

Trevor Noah’s Getting An Award For Being Funny
Comedian and host Trevor Noah has won an award honoring his comedic achievements from being in the spotlight for the past few years.
“The Daily Show” host’s memoir “Born a Crime” has won the Thurber Prize for American Humor. Prize officials made the announcement Monday night. Judges chose Noah’s reflections on growing up in South Africa over two novels, Ken Pisani’s “Amp’d” and Aaron Thier’s “Mr. Eternity.” Noah will be given $5,000 and a crystal plaque to commemorate the honor.
The award is named for the late James Thurber, the celebrated writer and illustrator. Previous winners include David Sedaris, Julie Schumacher and Noah’s predecessor at Comedy Central, Jon Stewart.