Exclusive: Mario Winans Out Of Jail In $178K Child Support Case – But There’s A Catch

Mario Winans Owes Nearly $200K In Back Child Support

Singer Mario Winans has posted bail in his six-figure back child support case, but with one catch.

The accused deadbeat dad posted $10,000 bail to get out of jail Sept. 29, two days after police raided his Fort Lee, NJ home where he lives with his wife and other kids because he owes $178,800 in child support for his son.

In a hearing Friday, Judge Marc Janeczko lowered Winans’ bail to $10,000 – which will all go towards the child support debt – but said he had until next week to pay the remaining balance of the child support or face more jail time, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP.

When the judge asked him why he wasn’t paying to support his son despite having the means to do so, Winans didn’t have an answer for him. He simply acknowledged that he failed to pay for the boy’s upkeep.

Winans did say he pulls in $3,000 a month from songwriting and record producing and would get a loan on his publishing to pay his child support arrears. He has to pay by next week or face more jail time.

Winans is supposed to be paying $3,500 a month towards his 12-year-old son, but hasn’t paid a dime for the boy since he was a baby, a source close to the situation told BOSSIP.

Meanwhile, a source told BOSSIP that Winans and his family hasn’t seen his tween son since he was eight, and the boy is struggling emotionally without his father in his life.