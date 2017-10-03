Sweet Weirdo Tunes: Tyler, The Creator Gets Emotional Over Hearing His Song On The Radio

Tyler, The Creator Surprised Over Radio Play

Tyler, The Creator has been a popular artist for a long while now, so you’d think he doesn’t have that much of an issue getting radio play. His new album, “Scum F**k Flower Boy” has been out for a few months now, and Tyler tweeted out his goal for the single, “See You Again.”

goal this week is to catch see u again on the radio i still havent heard — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) October 1, 2017

On Sunday, Tyler tweeted out that he wanted to hear his latest single on the radio, because he hasn’t yet–that’s not to say it hasn’t played at all, but Tyler himself hadn’t heard it. He got a tweet back from a Power 106 LA DJ telling him to listen to the show tomorrow, saying they were gonna go up.

i just heard "see u again" on the radio and started crying tears of joy omg — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) October 3, 2017

The following day Mr. Creators dreams came true, and he had a super emotional reaction to hearing his song on the radio. Later he explains that he hasn’t gotten much radio play his whole career because of how weird his music is. A fan replied with a video from his friend Taco’s social media that shows Tyler’s real-time reactions to hearing himself on the radio finally.

So sweet to see an already established artist super excited over getting some radio play. Congrats, Tyler!