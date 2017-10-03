Preggo Pretty: Mike Vick’s Baller Wife Kijafa Shows Off Her Gut Full Of Former Falcon

Image via Getty

Kijafa Vick Shows Off Baby Bump On Instagram

As we reported back in August, former NFL quarterback Mick Vick and his wife, Kijafa, are expecting their third child.

Per usual in this new social media era, Kijafa bared her burgeoning baby bump during a professional photoshoot recently and took to Instagram to share with the world.

Building a human from scratch is harder than it looks 😫😜#32weekspregnant thank you so much @travisdanielsphotography for these amazing pictures 😘 A post shared by Kijafa (keyafa) (@kijafa) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

We haven’t quite figured out what Kijafa’s outfit is supposed to mean. A gold floor-length over coat (?), camo pants and heels suggests a gun-totin’ Liberace who is ready to go to war or be one of Beyoncé’s back up dancers.

In any event Kijafa looks beautiful and we wish nothing but the best for her and the baby!

