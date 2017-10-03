Preggo Pretty: Mike Vick’s Baller Wife Kijafa Shows Off Her Gut Full Of Former Falcon
Kijafa Vick Shows Off Baby Bump On Instagram
As we reported back in August, former NFL quarterback Mick Vick and his wife, Kijafa, are expecting their third child.
Per usual in this new social media era, Kijafa bared her burgeoning baby bump during a professional photoshoot recently and took to Instagram to share with the world.
We haven’t quite figured out what Kijafa’s outfit is supposed to mean. A gold floor-length over coat (?), camo pants and heels suggests a gun-totin’ Liberace who is ready to go to war or be one of Beyoncé’s back up dancers.
In any event Kijafa looks beautiful and we wish nothing but the best for her and the baby!
