Sweet Woke Bae Bliss: Common Confirms Relationship With ‘Incredible’ Angela Rye

New couple alert…

Common Confirms Angela Rye Dating Rumors

Common and Angela Rye are officially coupled up and the world is rejoicing. As previously reported the duo went public with their romance at the Creative Arts Emmys where Common accepted an award for the track “Letter To The Free” from Ava Duvernay’s 13th documentary.

Now after Angela already confirmed that Comm’s her “so dope” bae, Common’s speaking out on their sweet woke bae bliss.

“There’s a definite connection with Angela Rye,” the Chicago native told Bevy Smith on her “Bevelations” Sirius XM Radio Show. “She’s a wonderful woman, I’m dating, I’m happy right now, and she’s an incredible human being.”

Have you seen a more perfect match?

What do YOU think about Common and Angela Rye dating???