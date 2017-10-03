LHHATL’s Tommie Visits The Doctor’s For Mommy Intervention, “I Disrespek People…It’s Going Pretty Well”

Tommie Lee And Mom Samantha Shed Tears On The Doctors

Tommie visited The Doctors for an intervention with her mom. Tears were shed, and thankfully some wounds were healed, but boy it was a bumpy ride! Fans of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta know Tommie as a rough and rude–she brought that same energy to set, apparently. The Doctors confront Tommie about making a fuss with a staff makeup artist before coming to stage.

You can peep all the clips below.

Hit the flip for the rest of the clips. On Page 3, Tommie is confronted about disrespecting The Doctor’s staff.