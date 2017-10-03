THESE “Christian Values”, Tina? Trump Complains Puerto Rico Disaster Relief “Throws Budget Out Of Whack”
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Trump Complains About Budget When Talking Puerto Rico Recovery Effort
The rancid pile of half-eaten cantaloupe rinds known commonly as Donald Trump never ceases to amaze us with his crass remarks and tone-deaf rhetoric.
Today, Donald was speaking about the disaster relief effort in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria and said this:
Budget? BUDGET?? People are dying and drinking dirty creek water and all this moldy mickiefickie can talk about is money.
His wife ain’t off the hook either. You see that lil’ grin Melania gave after her headazz husband said that sh!t? F**k her too. Ain’t nothin’ funny, bih.