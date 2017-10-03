Bouncin’ Back: Jhene Aiko’s Divorce From Hidden Hen-Pecked Ex-Husband Dot Da Genius Is FINALLY Official

Image via Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News/Getty/David Livingston

Jhene Aiko Divorce From Dot Da Genius Finalized

For the past year and change Jhene Aiko has been galavanting around the world with her new bae Big Sean as a married woman, but today, that changed.

According to TMZ, Jhene is now officially divorced from her https://bossip.com/1027061/rumor-control-jhene-aiko-reveals-who-her-real-rapper-boo-and-its-not-drizzy-drake-or-donald-glover/“wait-she’s-married?!” husband Dot Da Genius.

As some of you know, Jhene began dating Big Sean after she and Dot became estranged back in 2016. There were all types of messy accusations and social media rants. But alas, the whispery song bird is free to live her life like it’s golden.

It appears that some celebratory grocery-eating is in order tonight in the Twenty88 household, no?

