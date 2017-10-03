Meet Jonathan Smith: Father Who Saved 30 Before Taking Bullet To Neck In Vegas Tragedy

Jonathan Smith, 30, saved ~30 people last night before he was shot in the neck. He might live w/the bullet for rest of his life. #vegasstrip pic.twitter.com/6hLujXWe51 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) October 2, 2017

Father Saves 30 Before Taking Bullet To Neck In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Salute to Jonathan Smith for being brave during something so horrific.

The 30-year-old father of three suffered a bullet to the neck himself but, was still able to help 30 people escape the rain of bullets in Vegas on Sunday night. The Washington Post reports that Smith drove with his family to the Route 91 Country Music Harvest Festival all the way from Orange County, California to celebrate his older brother’s birthday. Like many others, Smith believed the first shots to be fireworks.

In the process of running towards the stage, Smith shouted “Active shooter, active shooter, let’s go! We have to run,” to the people around him. He directed people around him towards a handicapped parking lot area where they all crouched down behind cars. When he stood up to tell a few young girls to get on the ground, a bullet went through his neck.

Wow, what a brave soul.

The bullet went through his collarbone and is still lodged in his neck.After reconnecting with his family Smith says that he didn’t see himself as a hero, he was simply doing what he’d want someone else to do for him. The father suffered a fractured collarbone, a cracked rib and a bruised lung. Smith’s family is securing funds for his medical expenses and personal expenses until he can get back to work, via GoFundMe.