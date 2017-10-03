Kendu Taught Him? Booby Gibson Wants Spousal Support & Full Custody Of His Son With Keyshia Cole

Where is MJB???

Booby Gibson Reportedly Requesting Full Custody, Spousal Support From Keyshia Cole

Keyshia Cole’s estranged husband is getting eviscerated back to “I Should’ve Cheated” over some recent court filings. If you’ve been watching “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” then you’ve surely seen the amicable interactions between Keyshia and Booby Gibson who she graciously lets live with her and their son despite their breakup.

Well now according to theJasmineBRAND while Booby’s been kicking it at her house, he’s also been kicking it at the courthouse where he filed some paperwork against her.

The site reports that Booby wants full custody of their 7-year-old son Daniel. Not only that, the former NBA star has reportedly requested spousal support. This comes after Keyshia finally filed for divorce in September after their separation in 2014. TheJasmineBRAND says Keyshia’s not seeking spousal support and only wants joint legal and physical custody.

Lol! #BoyOhBoy #LoveAndHipHopReunion is gonna be one for the books 😩 performing My new single #INCAPABLE 😅 A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole) on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Ever since reports surfaced of Booby’s demands, he’s been getting slammed by BIG MAD Keshia Cole fans who think the songstress “Should Have Cheated” and not the other way around.

“I used to like you until you tried to take Keisha son away from her,” wrote one. “How dare you after she let you stay in her house rent-free.”

“I hope u not trying to pull a Kendu when YOU cheated and you want custody?” added another.

i know God got his eyes on me. devil disguised really out here tryna slide on me. – 🌎 #BoobysWorld #LetsWin A post shared by Daniel "Booby" Gibson (@boobygang) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

THE NERVE.

A rep for Booby has since responded; hit the flip.