Kendu Taught Him? Booby Gibson Wants Spousal Support & Full Custody Of His Son With Keyshia Cole

Booby Gibson Reportedly Requesting Full Custody, Spousal Support From Keyshia Cole
Keyshia Cole’s estranged husband is getting eviscerated back to “I Should’ve Cheated” over some recent court filings. If you’ve been watching “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” then you’ve surely seen the amicable interactions between Keyshia and Booby Gibson who she graciously lets live with her and their son despite their breakup.
Well now according to theJasmineBRAND while Booby’s been kicking it at her house, he’s also been kicking it at the courthouse where he filed some paperwork against her.
The site reports that Booby wants full custody of their 7-year-old son Daniel. Not only that, the former NBA star has reportedly requested spousal support. This comes after Keyshia finally filed for divorce in September after their separation in 2014. TheJasmineBRAND says Keyshia’s not seeking spousal support and only wants joint legal and physical custody.
Ever since reports surfaced of Booby’s demands, he’s been getting slammed by BIG MAD Keshia Cole fans who think the songstress “Should Have Cheated” and not the other way around.
“I used to like you until you tried to take Keisha son away from her,” wrote one. “How dare you after she let you stay in her house rent-free.”
“I hope u not trying to pull a Kendu when YOU cheated and you want custody?” added another.
THE NERVE.
A rep for Booby has since responded; hit the flip.
According to Booby’s attorney, while he has filed for sposual support and full custody, it’s a way to ensure the “best possible outcome” should the case go to trial.
“Mr. Gibson wishes to clarify that he is not actively seeking spousal support and full custody,” the rep told theJasmineBRAND. Mr. Gibson submitted a full settlement proposal to Ms. Cole some time ago, which excludes spousal support and includes a shared custodial plan for their son. The document in question (i.e. Mr. Gibson’s Response to the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage) is what we in the family law sector call inclusive.”
See Keyshia’s response to the suit on the flip.
Keyshia says she’s “protected by God.”
“I’ve ALWAYS BEEN MOTIVATED TO GET MY OWN! And as I focus on RAISING A YOUNG MAN, WITH MORAL, I will say this, growing and learning from our mistakes, define!who we truly are.”
This is MY INSPIRATION, MY MOTIVATION, DJ SAID MOMMY, the doors close by themselves, get this in blue, I like it. 😩💎My father (Who I just met after 35 years says "Baby focus on equity" as he owns properties💪🏽 I've ALWAYS BEEN MOTIVATED TO GET MY OWN! And as I focus on RAISING A YOUNG MAN, WITH MORAL, I will say this, growing and learning from our mistakes, define!who we truly are. And I will continue to focus and STAY On THE RIGHT PATH. I thought this video was so cute,him dancing and all. 💎 #ProtectedByGOD #Period
