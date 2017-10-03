Surgical Cakes: K. Michelle Reveals She’s Getting Her Fluffy Derriere Deplumped
- By Bossip Staff
K Michelle Says She’s Redoing Her Body With Surgery
K Michelle has been super busy this year, preparing for an upcoming album and running her Puffs and Petals restaurant.The singer also found time to tour with a stage play, “Thugs And The Women Who Love Them”. K just revealed to her twitter followers that she’s going on a two-week break from all of that to concentrate on her booty meat.
Literally, she is going to get total body surgery and that includes a smaller butt.
That is interesting, she is very petite at the top. Do you think it’s time for K Michelle to deflate the cakes (again)???
