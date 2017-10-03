Kendall Jenner Cried Over Her Pepsi Commercial And We *Love* This Song

Kendall Jenner Cried Over Pepsi

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is byke. That means that it’s time for the Jennerdashians to soak up all the attention they can. Most recently Kendall Jenner cried her little mayo-filled eyes out over that Pepsi commercial that made everyone hate her for at least a day. The crying didn’t earn her any sympathy as she got dragged to hell for it.

kendall jenner crying makes me laugh. you knew exactly what you were doing when you shot that commercial sis #kuwtk pic.twitter.com/b0zSjmNw65 — cheyenne (@cheynels15) October 2, 2017

Take a look at the slander…