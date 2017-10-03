Issa Hostage: 21 Savage’s Swirly Canoodleship With Amber Is Hilarious Meme Gold

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17

Hilariously Petty 21 Savage & Amber Memes

21 Savage may have a knife tatted on his face but deep down inside he’s a loving, caring, romantic softie pants who’s savagely in love with his thicky, swirly, slut walking boo Amber Rose. So crazy and sprung in love, that he put his thug on hold to give her ALL his love and the memes are absolutely hilarious.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) 21 Savage & Amber memes (so far) on the flip.

