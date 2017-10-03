Hate It Or Love It? Check Out Nikki Paige, She Sound Like Your Next Pop Music Fave?

Is Nikki Paige BMG’s Next Superstar?

This chick Nikki Paige is preparing herself to become one of the biggest breakout artists in music.

According to her Instagram bio, she hails from Los Angeles, Orange County, and Seoul, Korea (quite a disparate lifestyle).

Peep her new jawn “Get Over It”.

You feeling that? Check out “S.L.M.O.”

Flip the page to see more of Nikki doing that thing she does.

The devil is just mad cuz it knows it's gonna lose. #ignore #headup #keepon #dontbeaBboutit Photocred:@poyitooo3

A post shared by Nikki Paige (@nikkipaigenarage) on

Just Taking Care Of business! #MondayMotivation it's #OutRAGEus!

A post shared by Nikki Paige (@nikkipaigenarage) on

I was bouncing off the walls this day . photocredit: @drewkillionaire #infamouslollipoptweaker ! ✨

A post shared by Nikki Paige (@nikkipaigenarage) on

    Rainy day post #nikkipaige #riddles #artist #singer #songwriter #studio #marketing #producers

    A post shared by Nikki Paige (@nikkipaigenarage) on

