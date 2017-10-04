Whole Fam Nuts: Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock’s Brother Goes On Rambling Rant About His Brother’s Mindstate [Video]

Brother of Las Vegas gunman: "We were troublesome kids. We were poor on the side of the freeway in the San Fernando Valley in California." pic.twitter.com/zPahXlLkaj — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 3, 2017

Las Vegas gunman's brother on cash transfers: "$100,000 isn't that much money…he gambled that much through a machine in hours." pic.twitter.com/Zr6jV4rY1Y — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 3, 2017

Eric Paddock, the brother of Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, spoke with CBS once again this afternoon in a bizarre, lengthy interview. He’s all over the place, bouncing from crying about his mother raising 4 bad kids alone to defending his brother’s suspiciously high spending, saying they’re wealthy people and “$100,000 isn’t really that much money.”

Las Vegas gunman's brother: "I hope the hell they find, when they do the autopsy, that there's a tumor in his head or something." pic.twitter.com/RfRWwCHrCi — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 3, 2017

"This is what everybody is so scared about right now. When Steve can do this, we are in deep s*** — because there's just nothing there." pic.twitter.com/OUOdQ0JzIr — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 3, 2017

He’s been speaking to the media A LOT since all of this popped off, which seems strange in itself. But in a situation where a family member turns out to be the perpetrator of the deadliest mass shooting in US history…we can’t truly gauge what the proper reaction should be, especially if they never saw it coming like they claim. SMH. PLEASE watch the full clip HERE if you have 30 spare minutes to confuse yourself with.

CBS/Getty