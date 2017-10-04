Whole Fam Nuts: Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock’s Brother Goes On Rambling Rant About His Brother’s Mindstate [Video]
Eric Paddock, the brother of Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, spoke with CBS once again this afternoon in a bizarre, lengthy interview. He’s all over the place, bouncing from crying about his mother raising 4 bad kids alone to defending his brother’s suspiciously high spending, saying they’re wealthy people and “$100,000 isn’t really that much money.”
He’s been speaking to the media A LOT since all of this popped off, which seems strange in itself. But in a situation where a family member turns out to be the perpetrator of the deadliest mass shooting in US history…we can’t truly gauge what the proper reaction should be, especially if they never saw it coming like they claim. SMH. PLEASE watch the full clip HERE if you have 30 spare minutes to confuse yourself with.
CBS/Getty