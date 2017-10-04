Young Thug’s Fiancee-Bae Jerrika Karlae Puts His Ho-tivities On Blast After Discovering His “Secret Phone” Full Of Thotties
Jerrika Karlae Blasts Young Thug’s Cheating
Rough few days for Young Thug. First, he had to struggle with the law, now it’s his lady Jerrika Karlae that’s the source of his woes.
The duo, engaged since late 2015, appears to be on the outs now after Jerrika displayed the rapper’s infidelities to the public via social media
Apparently, in a series of now-deleted snaps, Jerrika chronicled finding Thug’s “secret phone” and going through it…
And of course, you know what happens when you search. You find. Jerrika found a gaggle of groupies all up and through Thug’s phone, complete with x-rated photos…and even a guest appearance from a good friend of hers.
Which later launched into an all-out IG war between her and one of Thug’s side jawns…
Of course, when all is said and done, Jerrika isn’t going anywhere anyway. She says the race is for those who endure…
But what does Thug have to say about all of it? Hit the flip…
WENN/Splash
He seems pretty unbothered by the entire ordeal.