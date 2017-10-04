Young Thug’s Fiancee-Bae Jerrika Karlae Puts His Ho-tivities On Blast After Discovering His “Secret Phone” Full Of Thotties

Jerrika Karlae Blasts Young Thug’s Cheating

Rough few days for Young Thug. First, he had to struggle with the law, now it’s his lady Jerrika Karlae that’s the source of his woes.

The duo, engaged since late 2015, appears to be on the outs now after Jerrika displayed the rapper’s infidelities to the public via social media

Apparently, in a series of now-deleted snaps, Jerrika chronicled finding Thug’s “secret phone” and going through it…

And of course, you know what happens when you search. You find. Jerrika found a gaggle of groupies all up and through Thug’s phone, complete with x-rated photos…and even a guest appearance from a good friend of hers.

Looks like #YoungThug and #JerrickaKarlae broke up again. This time over him cheating with one of her good friends according to her snapchat earlier 👀👀 #TrifeLyfe #WatchTheseFakeFriendsSis A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 3, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

Which later launched into an all-out IG war between her and one of Thug’s side jawns…

(SWIPE) #Part3 Aye…it's early and the tea is hot ☕️😩😩 One of the girls cheating with #YoungThug brought herself to light! #ChileListen (see earlier posts) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

Of course, when all is said and done, Jerrika isn’t going anywhere anyway. She says the race is for those who endure…

The race is to the one that endures to the end 👑🦋 #single A post shared by Karlae (@thejerrikakarlae) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

But what does Thug have to say about all of it? Hit the flip…

WENN/Splash