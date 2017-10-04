IDFWU Inspiration Naya Rivera Saves Her Struggle Matrimony-dom With Big Sean Replacement Hubby

- By Bossip Staff
Naya Rivera and husband Ryan Dorsey arrive at the Raising The Bar To End Parkinson's Event held at Laurel Point on July 27, 2016 in Studio City, Los Angeles, California

Image Press / Splash News

Naya Rivera Reunites With Estranged Hubby After Break Up With David Spade

As messy as we might be for the headline, we’re actually happy that Naya Rivera and her hubby have decided to save their marriage. Rivera announced she was divorcing Ryan Dorsey in November 2016, after two years of marriage. Now US Weekly has confirmed that the split has been called off, with Rivera officially dismissing her divorce filing in court documents last week.

Rivera dated David Spade briefly after her split but obviously that’s over now.

Rivera posted this photo of her and Dorsey with their adorable son Josey.

#squadgoals❤️

A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on

