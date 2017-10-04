So Sad: Gabrielle Union Reveals Fertility Struggle, Says She’s Had 8 Or 9 Miscarriages

Gabrielle Union Reveals Infertility Battle

Gabrielle Union is revealing some very sad news about her struggle to get pregnant. The actress is currently promoting her new book “We’re Going to Need More Wine” and in it, she’s revealing that she’s suffered multiple miscarriages and failed IVF treatments.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union, 44, writes in the book excerpted exclusively for PEOPLE magazine. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

Gabby adds that she’s been undergoing IVF for three years which causes constant bloating and hormonal changes and struggles with questions from strangers and friends about when she’s having kids.

“For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, ‘Do you want kids?’” she says. “A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say ‘no’ because that’s a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause. Once a month I look like I’m in my second trimester because I’m bloated,” she adds. “It leads to the questions and it leads to the rumors and anytime I go into a doctor’s office I feel like I’m a member of SEAL Team Six undercover because I don’t want people to speculate.”

It’s very brave of Gabby to share such personal sadness with the world. If you’d like to read more, her book “We’re Going to Need More Wine” comes out October 17.

We wish her and D. Wade the best in their journey to expand their family.