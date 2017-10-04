Invisibly Slizzard: Bow Wow Claps At Folks Eviscerating His Faux Inebriated Fun

It was a @ciroc night #Guhhatl A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on Sep 30, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

Bow Wow Sips From Empty Ciroc Bottle On IG

Sheesh.

Bow Wow is done with people trying to call out his amazing, exciting, bachelor life. He posted up a video turning up with two thotties at a club in Miami and held up an empty Ciroc bottle while swaying to 2 Chainz. Super LITTTTT.

“Who you know party like me? I’m just checking you ni**as temperature out here.”

It looks like soooo much fun. Wow. Can we get some??? Unfortunately folks in his comments were hating on the 30-year-old, saying he took two baby sips from an empty bottle and he’s not even that turnt.

“Well the caption reads “I just do it different.” Hence his preference is an empty Ciroc or is it invisible liquid?”

The hater forced Shad’s hand and he clapped back!

Welp! Shad’s response prompted followers to leave hundreds of clown emojis in his comments and advice like this:

“Just because you are of small stature does not mean you are not OLD as HELL and need to act like it ….start maturing a bit and your career will follow.”

In his defense, Bow Wow was turnt up with his partner JD earlier in the week. Must be exhausted from being this consecutively LIT.