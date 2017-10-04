Bae Goals: Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Ain’t Slowing Down With Their Social Media PDA
Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor just celebrated their first wedding anniversary over this past weekend, but the two have been a hot public item since their appearance in Kanye West’s “Fade” music video. With two of the most bangin’ bodies in the world and a love for each other that seems to surpass many others, they are constantly hyping up one another on their Instagram pages.
The latest instance is on a picture Iman posted on Tuesday, shirtless on the basketball court. Here enters Teyana with her colorful commentary…
His wife left three comments on the picture including, “who the f**k crop this pic? Im tryna see the print” followed by two more comments of just tongue, water, and eggplant emojis. Do your thing, girl.
This is far from the first time the beautiful couple has publicly displayed their love (and their lust) for one another, and it surely won’t be the last. Hit the flip to see other adorable instances of Iman and Teyana broadcasting their companionship for all to see.
We did it our way and on our time. Something to live for, something to fight for and something I'd die for. This union with you has made me unbreakable, there is no giving up! Thank you for helping my troubled heart to trust in love. Happy anniversary Mrs Shumpert! Here's to many more, I love you always 💙
A year ago today we became ONE, in our biker jackets 😭😎 exactly where our child was born… I said "I Do" & I meant every bit of it from the bottom of my heart. I will forever love you baby, Happy Anniversary my husband, my lover, my best friend & my rock. ❤️💍My heart is given; oh do you give yours to me; we'll lock them up together, and throw away the key. – Fredrick Saunders 📸: @justxfred #IssaHusbandAndWife
Last night I looked up and matched each star with a reason why I love u; I was doing great, until I ran out of stars! No amount of stars can match my love for you. The sweetest thing I've ever known, happy birthday my love @imanshumpert ❤️ #BirthdaySexBoutToBeExtraLit💦 #FinnaSnatchHisSoulAwayTonight #TheSoulSnatcher
This year you can party your ass off for your birthday! From having our daughter, to selling out your first headlined tour, to numerous nominations, multiple awards and performances that people still haven't closed their mouths over. You've graced red carpets and been the cover girl of the magazines you've always dreamed of being in…How does it feel to be the "it" girl?…the HAPPILY MARRIED "iT" GIRL! Happy Birthday queen! 26, successful and married with a kid? Life ain't so bad 🐞