Bae Goals: Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Ain’t Slowing Down With Their Social Media PDA

- By Bossip Staff
Iman Shumpert And Teyana Taylor Want Everyone To Know About Their Love

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor just celebrated their first wedding anniversary over this past weekend, but the two have been a hot public item since their appearance in Kanye West’s “Fade” music video. With two of the most bangin’ bodies in the world and a love for each other that seems to surpass many others, they are constantly hyping up one another on their Instagram pages.

The latest instance is on a picture Iman posted on Tuesday, shirtless on the basketball court. Here enters Teyana with her colorful commentary…

His wife left three comments on the picture including, “who the f**k crop this pic? Im tryna see the print” followed by two more comments of just tongue, water, and eggplant emojis. Do your thing, girl.

This is far from the first time the beautiful couple has publicly displayed their love (and their lust) for one another, and it surely won’t be the last. Hit the flip to see other adorable instances of Iman and Teyana broadcasting their companionship for all to see.

 

Backstage. Everyone deserves closure. Phillip picked the right one to close his. Ouch. #nyfw #philipplein #almondyaf

A post shared by Iman Shumpert (@imanshumpert) on

If I was ya best friend I want ya 'round all da time 💚💜 #AndYesIBrokeANail

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on

 

The thing about falling in love is that if you do it right, you never have to hit the ground. ❤️

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on

    But the biggest highlight of my night was….. 😍😍😍😍 #mysupportsystem

    A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on

    …feels good when you make it from nothin…

    A post shared by Iman Shumpert (@imanshumpert) on

    Issa husband 💦👅💦 #Dilf #dadiliketofuck #Zilf #Zaddyiliketofuck

    A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on

    Can't tell us to "get a room" if we're on a private flight…#apollojets #lostfiles #theshumperts

    A post shared by Iman Shumpert (@imanshumpert) on

    Missing my mister ❤️ can't wait to see yo fooiinneee ass 😋hurry dat ass home #2moreDays #ATL

    A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on

    Got the hottest chick in the game/ wearing my ring! Dat right!

    A post shared by Iman Shumpert (@imanshumpert) on

