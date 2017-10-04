Bae Goals: Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Ain’t Slowing Down With Their Social Media PDA

Iman Shumpert And Teyana Taylor Want Everyone To Know About Their Love

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor just celebrated their first wedding anniversary over this past weekend, but the two have been a hot public item since their appearance in Kanye West’s “Fade” music video. With two of the most bangin’ bodies in the world and a love for each other that seems to surpass many others, they are constantly hyping up one another on their Instagram pages.

The latest instance is on a picture Iman posted on Tuesday, shirtless on the basketball court. Here enters Teyana with her colorful commentary…

His wife left three comments on the picture including, “who the f**k crop this pic? Im tryna see the print” followed by two more comments of just tongue, water, and eggplant emojis. Do your thing, girl.

This is far from the first time the beautiful couple has publicly displayed their love (and their lust) for one another, and it surely won’t be the last. Hit the flip to see other adorable instances of Iman and Teyana broadcasting their companionship for all to see.