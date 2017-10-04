Highly Favored: Vegas Terrorist Might Have Planned Slaughter At Chance The Rapper Concert Previously

Image via Getty

Vegas Shooter Might Have Planned To Attack Chance The Rapper Concert

Jesus, Lord, heavenly father…

Authorities are investigating the possibility that Stephen Paddock may have been plotting to turn a Chance The Rapper concert into the scene of his mass murder back in September.

According to CBS, Paddock might have been looking to attack the “Life Is Beautiful” festival as he sought to book specific suites at both The Ogden and another downtown Vegas hotel. It just so happened that the rooms he was looking for were already booked.

As a suspicious aside, cops say that Paddock wired $10,000 to the Philippines prior to the shooting. It’s said that his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, had traveled there before Sunday’s massacre.

Can you imagine…?