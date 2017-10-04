VERY RICH: NeNe Leakes Going On Tour With Xscape, Tamar & Monica

NeNe Leakes Joining “Great Xscape” Tour

Atl’s “very rich” housewife is getting even richer–and going on tour. NeNe Leakes is joining the highly anticipated Xscape reunion tour alongside Tamar Braxton and Monica.

And if you’re confused about what the RHOA O.G. is doing on a music tour, Kandi’s clarifying it herself. According to the OLG owner, NeNe won’t be singing, she’ll be hosting the show in several cities.

“Guess what y’all?! My girl @neneleakes will be the host for #TheGreatXscapeTour!!!!” wrote Kandi. “Her funny ass is gonna keep y’all laughing in between performances of @tamarbraxton, @monicabrown, & #Xscape! I can’t believe Nene & I are gonna be on tour together. Go to TheGreatXscapeTour.com & get your tickets now.”

Mind you NeNe is still embarking on a comedy career.

Will YOU be going to see NeNe on the Great Xscape tour?