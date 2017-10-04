Pro-Life Republican Put On Blast After Urging Side Chick To Get Abortion

Pro-Life Rep Requested Abortion Of Side Seed

SMH.

A popular pro-life representative out of Pennsylvania has been put on blast for quietly suggesting his mistress get an abortion after they had a pregnancy scare. Representative Tim Murphy was outed for having an extramarital affair to the press last month with Shannon Edwards, a forensic psychologist and “friend”. He asked for his privacy in an official statement.

“Last year I became involved in an affair with a personal friend. This is nobody’s fault but my own, and I offer no excuses. To the extent that there should be any blame in this matter, it falls solely upon me. I ask the media to respect the privacy of my family. They have done nothing wrong and deserve to be left alone.”

Now, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, the sidepiece is lurking on his facebook page and exposing him for backtracking on his “pro-life” stance when it came to their possible seed.

Under a post about his anti-abortion policy, she wrote:

“And you have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options.”

She then exposed a text he sent right after she posted the message.

“I get what you say about my March for life messages. I’ve never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don’t write any more. I will.”

Yikes! Reportedly, this man has been lauded by the Family Research Council, for his stance on abortion, as well as for family values, generally. Side chick drama aside, who’s surprised this old, wrinkly white man doesn’t genuinely care about matters that pertain to women’s choices and health??? Welcome to America.