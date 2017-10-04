Retired Culture Vulture Miley Cyrus Returns To Her Pancake Twerkin’ Roots To Countrify Some Cardi B

Miley Cyrus Turns “Bodak Yellow” Into A Pop Song

For whatever reason, Miley Cyrus is on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon every day this week. The segment that has caught everyone’s attention, however, is a bit commonly done on the show called, “Musical Genre Generator.” A generator on the screen “randomly” picks a popular song and pairs it with a genre, then Jimmy or his guest has to execute.

Unsurprisingly, by the end of the segment, the time came for Miley to ruin the song of the summer, “Bodak Yellow.” Hey, white people gotta jump on trends at some point, otherwise they’d never end. Cyrus’ pop rendition of “Bodak Yellow” features the poor Roots playing an upbeat version of the track in the background while Miley countrifies Cardi B.

It’s astonishing that Miley Cyrus even knows the words to “Bodak Yellow,” because according to her in many recent interviews, she can’t stand the sound of Hip-Hop music anymore. Weird. Go back to jumping in a flower field to win over some more of your fellow caucasians.

MILEY, PLEASE, LEAVE HIP-HOP ALONE.