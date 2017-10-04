Bodak Mayo: Twitter Absolutely Destroyed Miley Cyrus’ Cardi B Cover

Miley Cyrus Gets Dragged For Cardi B Cover

Remember when Miley Cyrus wanted to be black? Then she went on a “sorry I was black” tour to ask for white forgiveness? That doesn’t mean she isn’t still interested in grabbing a hold of black culture when it fits her. So Miley hopped on Fallon to do that game where they “randomly” pick songs and genres for her to sing. However, if you think that was a “random” selection then we have oceanfront property in Idaho to show you.

Remember when she disavowed hip hop, and now her shit's flopping so she wanna be on again? Bye, Millipede. https://t.co/ROZPTg6gSr — John Saynah (@JOHN__JUAN) October 3, 2017

The Whole Foods version of Bodak Yellow just didn’t hit for us and we’re not the only ones. Peep the dragging.