Exclusive: Judge Orders Steve J & Joseline Drug Tested Following Bonnie Bella’s “Disappearance”

Court Expert Concerned About Baby Bonnie Bella

A Georgia family court judge has ordered both “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J to be drug tested after a court expert claimed that Joseline all but disappeared with their baby daughter.

Stevie J, Joseline and baby Bonnie were all in court Tuesday for a hearing on where the baby had been after the couple’s court monitor said she hadn’t been her in weeks.

Earlier this week a court expert – whose job it is to monitor the reality show exes parenting skills – complained to the judge that Joseline wouldn’t let her see the baby or let her know exactly where they were. The expert said she requested a welfare check with the baby several times over the last month, but Joseline ignored her. The expert also said that Joseline’s lawyer told her the baby was in Florida with her nanny, which may have violated a court order.

In a court order Oct. 3, Judge Jane Barwick emphasized that the baby is not allowed to leave the state of Georgia, except for a vacation of two weeks or less, and the court monitor has to know the baby’s whereabouts at all times. The judge also ordered the reality show exes to be complete a 12-Panel Drug Screen and a PEth test by 5 p.m. today. If they are in fact using drugs, the public will never know, because the judge ordered the results to be put under seal.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Stevie J and Joseline.