You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie: San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Calls Out Trump’s Puerto Rico Visit

Puerto Rico Isn’t Satisfied With Trump’s Visit
The mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico went in on President Cheeto’s meeting with local leaders on the island Tuesday as a public relations stunt. It took him much longer than it should have to actually make his way to Puerto Rico, and once he actually made it, the results were less than satisfying to the people and their government.
“There was no exchange with anybody, with none of the mayors,” Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz told MSNBC.
She called out Donald for that super weird moment when he tossed paper towels to storm survivors in need of supplies, since Hurricane Maria left many on the island without basic necessities. The video circulated Twitter criticizing Trump for his lack of skill and for him trivializing peoples’ need for small items like paper towels.
She said on the subject: “This terrible and abominable view of him throwing paper towels and throwing provisions at people, it does not embody the spirit of the American nation. That is not the land of the free and the home of the brave, that beacon of democracy that people have learned to look up to across the world.”
She also perfectly summed up the president’s communications problems throughout these natural disasters and his entire presidency by calling him the “miscommunicator-in-chief.”
