Yeezy Peasy: Kanye West’s ‘The Life Of Pablo’ Has Reached Another Streaming Milestone

‘The Life Of Pablo’ Has Set A Record Over The Pond

Things have been changing in the music game due to the way streaming has completely taken over. Records are being created and set by artists who are reaching certifications that were previously only accessible by selling physical albums. The latest artist to establish a precedent is no secret to setting records. Kanye West’s ‘The Life of Pablo’ is U.K.’s first album to go gold through streaming alone.

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) usually gives gold certification to albums that move over 100,000 units, while platinum status is granted at 300,000 units. Kanye recently passed the former mark through streams of his album, which wouldn’t have been counted before the BPI included streaming in their sales figures in 2015.

Here in the United States, ‘The Life Of Pablo’ went platinum back in April. That was a huge achievement, too, as it became the first streaming-only album to achieve platinum status.

Congrats to the soon-to-be father of 3!