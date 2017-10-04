Did You Know These Celebrities Have Sweet Surrogate Seeds?

1 of 14 ❯ ❮

13 Celebrities With Surrogate Children Surrogacy is common is Hollyweird. Careers are sometimes put first or maybe, timing is off with a significant other. Other times, folks opt to raise babies quietly on their own, despite fertility issues. Hit the flip to see some of the celebrities proud of their decision to make babies via surrogates.

Tyra Banks Tyra Banks has a beautifully swirly surrogate seed with her now ex-boyfriend. Son York was born in January 2016.

Katey Sagal The former Married With Children actress says had a ten-year-old daughter via surrogate, after many attempts, including in vitro with her husband.

Angela Bassett Bassett and her actor hubby Courtney B. Vance are proud parents to twins Slater Josiah and Bronwyn Golden, born via surrogate in 2008.

Michael Jackson MJ’s son “Blanket” was born to an unidentified surrogate in February 2002.

Kim Kardashian Kimmy Cakes has a baby baking right now courtesy of a surrogate. This is her third expected baby, after having 2 natural births.

Guiliana Rancic TV hostess Guiliana Rancic shared her struggles with infertility, miscarriage and breast cancer on her reality show. She and husband Bill welcomed their son Edward Duke via surrogate in August 2012.

Jimmy Fallon “We tried before, we told people and it didn’t happen. It’s just really depressing and hard,” Jimmy Fallon told PEOPLE in 2013. Today he has two daughters, 2 and 3 years old born via surrogate.

Glozell Green This youtube star shares everything with her fans. Green and husband Kevin Simon are parents to daughter O’Zell Gloriana De, whom surrogate Shawnna Johnson gave birth to in August.

Lucy Liu “It just seemed like the right option for me because I was working and I didn’t know when I was going to be able to stop,” actress Lucy Liu told PEOPLE in 2016.

Sarah Jessica Parker “I’ve had a lot of opportunities to do the things that I wanted to do, like sleep,” Parker told Vogue in 2011 of becoming a mom a little later in life. She has surrogate twin daughters, born in 2009.

Nicole Kidman Kidman has 2 daughters and her youngest, who is 6 was born via surrogate with hubby Keith Urban.

Elton John “It was only through fate, really,” John added of becoming a dad through son Zachary Jackson Levon, now 6, and Elijah Joseph Daniel, 4 (both boys were born to the same surrogate).