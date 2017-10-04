Pretty Girl Perfection: Keri Hilson Shares Unretouched Photos Of Herself & Her Natural Hair
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5
❯
❮
Keri Hilson Shares Unretouched Photos
Although she’s usually inactive on social media, Keri Hilson’s had a resurgence and the results are glorious. The songstress recently posed for photographer DeWayne Rogers for some stripped down photos that included nudity and the singer’s never before seen natural hair.
“1st time shooting w/ my natural hair,” Keri captioned a picture of her looks. “Natural light on 35mm film. Straight from the darkroom—no edits/retouches. Rawly, me.”
Fans are raving over how gorg she obviously looks, but that she’s finally back active online.
“That pretty girl still rocks!” wrote one.
“My baby back,” added another.
We see you Keri!
More of her social media return on the flip.