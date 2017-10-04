Pretty Girl Perfection: Keri Hilson Shares Unretouched Photos Of Herself & Her Natural Hair

Something new…

Keri Hilson Shares Unretouched Photos

Although she’s usually inactive on social media, Keri Hilson’s had a resurgence and the results are glorious. The songstress recently posed for photographer DeWayne Rogers for some stripped down photos that included nudity and the singer’s never before seen natural hair.

“1st time shooting w/ my natural hair,” Keri captioned a picture of her looks. “Natural light on 35mm film. Straight from the darkroom—no edits/retouches. Rawly, me.”

1st time shooting w/ my natural hair. Natural light on 35mm film. Straight from the darkroom—no edits/retouches. Rawly, me.#DewayneRogers pic.twitter.com/kgGp9hO9hM — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) October 3, 2017

Fans are raving over how gorg she obviously looks, but that she’s finally back active online.

“That pretty girl still rocks!” wrote one.

“My baby back,” added another.

no weave, no retouch, just me on 35mm film 🎞… 📷 by @dewaynerogers. #rawimage A post shared by keri hilson (@kerihilson) on Sep 29, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

We see you Keri!

