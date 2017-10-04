Deadass?!?! Milquetoast Melania And Her Tactless Tawny Timbs Dragged To Dyckman

Image via Getty

Melania Trump Wears Timberland Boots To Puerto Rico

As many of you remember, hell, most of y’all shady azzes probably participated, Melania Trump was slammed, bashed, seasoned and fried for wearing Manolo Blahnik high heels when she went to visit those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

At the risk of a second dragging, Melania wore white jeans and classic Timberland boots on her trip to Puerto Rico yesterday.

She got dragged anyway.

