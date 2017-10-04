Hundreds of Women Attended The Inaugural DreamHer Fest Powered By 100 Female Entrepreneurs & The Ms CEO Society

100 Female Entrepreneurs Business League and The Ms CEO Society hosted DreamHer Fest 2017. The fest served as a creative destination festival & platform for female entrepreneurs, fem founders, she startups and everything girl. Attracting hundreds of women that flew in from across the nation, DreamHer Fest created an interactive environment filled with speakers and brand activations created to help women in business push the needle.

Described as an all-girl business summer camp. Attendees were privy to listening to the advice of some awe-inspiring business moguls, shop entrepreneur merch in the “support local” marketplace, get pampered at the signature beauty lounges, participate in workshops, network with other women in an organic and impactful way, experience the woman-owned food truck park, and more. Some of this year’s speakers included: Necole Kane (XO Necole), Arian Simone (Fearless Inc), Audria Richmond (Building Big Brands/ Uncloned), Maja Sly, Bianca Rush (Ladies Who Brunch), Dr. Nicole Garner Scott (100 Female Entrepreneurs), Jewel Tankard, Candace Mitchell ( My Avana), Tola Lawal, and Kimber Raell (Ms. CEO Society), Zsane, Jasmine Crowe (Goodr App), Marie Denee (Curvy Fashionista) and more.