Welp! Nick Cannon Says Heck Naw To Catholic College Demanding Apology

Nick Cannon Laughs Off Catholic College’s Apology Plea

Ever hear of free speech and creative license? That’s what Nick Cannon is probably asking after one super stiff university President tried to force him to apologize over a ‘vulgar’ comedy set. Nick refused. He tweeted to his followers:

I ain’t apologizing for Sh-t LOL… wait, I’m sorry your university doesn’t believe in freedom of speech!!!

https://twitter.com/NickCannon/status/915407976537706496

In a statement to PEOPLE, the university President confirmed the email and said:

“We believe that Mr. Cannon’s performance raised some valuable, thought-provoking topics in his show. The event took place over our reunion weekend and many older alumni were invited to the show alongside of our current students.”

“Because of the anticipated nature of the audience and the context of being a Catholic university, we asked Mr. Cannon to avoid vulgarity and explicit sexual content in his performance,” said Marbach. “Unfortunately, he repeatedly chose to ignore this request.”

And other news, Nick was seen chilling with his baby mama Brittany Bell just last month at Knotts Berry farm.

Hmm, where’s the baby??? Safe to say Nick is just out here living his BEST life, like f-ck it.